Fla. Software Co. Hit With TCPA Class Action Over Calls

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- A software company that specializes in condominium and homeowners association communication platforms was hit with a putative class action in Illinois federal court Friday alleging the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by soliciting people to attend a conference.



Illinois resident Scott Dolemba, who has been a frequent TCPA litigant, alleged in his Friday complaint that the Florida and Maryland branches of TOPS Software LLC made unwanted phone calls to him and other members of a putative class last week advertising the “CAMfire conference.”...

