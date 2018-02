Newswire Hacker Can’t Beat $30M Securities Fraud Case

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal court rejected a former Morgan Stanley fund manager's request to trim his indictment for allegedly scheming to make $30 million by trading on information from stolen press releases, with the judge finding Friday the charges were sufficiently specific.



Vasily Korchevsky, one of nine men charged in the alleged international fraud scheme, said prosecutors had failed to provide essential elements in charging him with securities fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. But U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie rejected his arguments, saying the alleged wrongdoing is...

