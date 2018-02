Driver Files Sex Harass Suit Against Trucking Companies

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- Trucking companies American Driver Resource and Navistar International Corp. subjected a female driver to sexual harassment, used racial epithets in her presence and then ignored her when she complained, according a suit filed in Illinois federal court Friday.



Ex-employee Carolyn Myers said she began working for ADR, a Navistar subcontractor, as a driver and tester in August 2016 and experienced sexual harassment for months. But supervisors dismissed her many complaints with the excuse that the alleged harasser “liked to joke around,” according to the complaint....

