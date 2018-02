Rehab To Pay $25M To End Investor Suit Over Murder Probe

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 10:48 PM EST) -- Investors in AAC Holdings Inc. announced Friday that they have reached a $25 million settlement with the publicly traded substance abuse treatment center over their securities class action, which accused it and its top executives of covering up an active murder investigation in violation of the Exchange Act.



Led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the investors had sued American Addiction Centers, its CEO Michael Cartwright, its former president Jerrod Menz and other top executives in Tennessee federal court in August 2015, just weeks after AAC...

