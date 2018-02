Insmed Beats Stock-Drop Suit Over Lung Disease Drug

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action alleging that Insmed Inc. misled investors over the likelihood that a lung disease drug would gain market approval in Europe, ruling that the biopharmaceutical company’s alleged misstatements and omissions didn’t meet the standards for securities law claims.



U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson dismissed without prejudice investors' stock-drop allegations targeting the company’s alleged misrepresentations about clinical trials of its inhalable medicine Arikayce, giving the fund 30 days to file an amended complaint. In her...

