DOJ Resists AT&T Request For Evidence Of Trump’s CNN Ire

Law360, Washington (February 16, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s tirades against CNN on and off the campaign trail have nothing to do with the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit opposing AT&T’s proposed $85 billion purchase of CNN parent Time Warner, a DOJ attorney said Friday in fighting the distracting “sideshow” of discovery into the matter.



AT&T’s discovery request was boiled down to two items at a status conference in D.C. federal court: privilege logs of communications between the DOJ’s antitrust division and the attorney general’s office discussing White House views of the...

To view the full article, register now.