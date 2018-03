EEOC Sues Construction Co. Over Disabled Worker Firings

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Texas-based construction company violated federal disability law when it fired workers at a Chevron refinery after finding out about their past surgeries and other ailments, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has alleged in Mississippi federal court.



The EEOC sued Zachry Construction Corp. on Feb. 20 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing a boilermaker and at least two other disabled workers after tests showed that they had past surgeries and physical ailments. After discovering their conditions, Zachry Construction did not accommodate...

