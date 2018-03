Mass. Justices Revive Long Row Over Computer Contract Tax

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court handed down a ruling Thursday concerning a long-running putative class action by purchasers of computer service contracts who asserted the imposition of taxes on the contracts was unlawful, unfair and deceptive.



The case has been going on for 15 years and has been to the court three times before.



The instant matter involved an appeal by health and wellness company Dedham Health, which purchased some of the contracts. Dedham Health asked the court to strike the withdrawals of tax abatement petitions...

To view the full article, register now.