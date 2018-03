Man Posed As Well Owner For Millions In Loans, DOJ Says

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 10:33 PM EST) -- A Hawaii man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly posing as the owner of Wyoming oil and gas wells for a decade to obtain multimillion-dollar loans, using the money to pay back old fraudulent loans or spend on private jets and lavish artwork, according to a complaint filed in New York federal court.



Lawrence H. Wolf, who went by Larry, spent more than $12 million of the victims’ money between 2008 and the present, according to the complaint.



“In lieu of actual collateral, Wolf, as alleged, offered lies...

