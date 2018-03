Chuck-E-Cheese, Insurer Trade Blows In $5M Coverage Battle

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 10:40 PM EST) -- Chuck E. Cheese's owner CEC Entertainment Inc. on Wednesday urged a Texas federal judge to rule that Travelers must shell out more than $4.9 million to cover the pizza chain's costs to defend a shareholder suit stemming from its 2014 merger, while the insurer looked to stop the coverage bid in its tracks.



CEC is claiming that Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America shirked its obligation under a directors, officers and organization liability policy to pay for its defense of a shareholder suit challenging the...

