Tex. Appeals Court Says Mining Co. Can Redo Atty DQ Bid

Law360 (February 22, 2018, 10:51 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court ruled Wednesday that Chilean mining company Inppamet deserved reconsideration on its bid to disqualify a Dallas law firm in a $60 million contract dispute with RSR Corp. after the state Supreme Court cleared the firm, finding that disqualification could be appropriate under a different standard.



The Texas Supreme Court said in December 2015 that the trial and appellate courts had wrongly disqualified Brewer Attorneys & Counselors, formerly known as Bickel & Brewer LLP, by using an inapplicable standard developed in the 1998...

