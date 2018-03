9th Circ. OKs Toss Of Tribal Water Project Row

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 2:51 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a suit brought by an organization representing Montana landowners that disputes the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ control of an irrigation project, agreeing that the court did not have jurisdiction over the matter.



In an unpublished opinion, the panel said some of the claims being challenged were up to the agency’s discretion and therefore outside of the court’s jurisdiction. And other claims were also correctly dismissed because they “failed to identify a particular ‘agency action’...

To view the full article, register now.