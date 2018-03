Data Co. Gets LinkedIn Info-Scraping Suits Related

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday granted data company 3taps Inc.’s bid to relate its suit seeking clearance to scrape information from LinkedIn Inc.’s public profiles to another pending suit against the professional networking site, saying there was “good cause” to sign off on the request.



U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen gave his blessing to 3taps’ motion seeking to relate its early February suit to a similar action filed against LinkedIn by workforce information startup hiQ Labs Inc., a move the data company said made...

