Sinclair-Tribune Divestiture Plan Underwhelms, Advocate Says

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. recently revealed plans to give up a slate of stations in its proposed megamerger with Tribune Media Co., but at least one advocacy group is crying foul at the plan as a half-hearted concession underpinned by cooperation from the Federal Communications Commission.



In an amendment to Sinclair’s merger request dated "February 2018," the company said it will divest one or more stations in eight markets, including Seattle, Salt Lake City and St. Louis. It will also sell off TV broadcast licenses in...

To view the full article, register now.