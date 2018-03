FCC's Pai Awarded NRA Rifle For Net Neutrality Fortitude

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:21 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai received a surprise award Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, when the National Rifle Association revealed it was gifting him a token firearm for enduring threats and insults amid the recent net neutrality deregulation.



On the main stage at the Washington, D.C., event, Pai saw his scheduled solo remarks supplanted when an NRA vice president presented him with a “courage under fire” award, which she said is given “only when someone has stood up under pressure with grace and...

