UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- The last week has seen hundreds of new claimants bring competition suits against Visa and MasterCard, Italian bank Dexia lodge a claim against a Sicilian city still staring down a pre-crisis-era derivatives contract and the liquidator for an FCA-targeted carbon credit investment scheme file a negligence claim against Nabas International Lawyers LLP.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Sullivan v. National Westminster Bank PLC



Colin Thomas Sullivan filed for permission to appeal on Feb. 15 against NatWest. Sullivan...

To view the full article, register now.