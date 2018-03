Antitrust World Eyes Justices On AmEx Steering Case

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Monday in a case challenging anti-steering rules that American Express Co. imposes on merchants, and the antitrust bar will be keeping a close watch on how the justices approach the rule of reason, an important but underdeveloped tool for weighing competitive effects in antitrust cases.



Here, Law360 takes a look at how the case got to the high court and what’s on the line.



Why They’re Watching



The big question is how courts should conduct a...

To view the full article, register now.