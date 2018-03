Panera Assistant Manager Sues Franchisee For Unpaid OT

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 2:37 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Panera Bread assistant managers on Thursday in Ohio federal court served up a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit against the restaurant chain's largest franchisee, claiming it improperly classified them as exempt and deprived them of overtime wages when they worked longer than 40 hours a week.



Named plaintiff Chelsea Romano, a former assistant manager, sued Warren, Ohio-based Covelli Enterprises Inc., owner and operator of about 260 Panera Bread bakery-cafes in five states and Ontario, Canada, accusing the franchisee in her collective action...

To view the full article, register now.