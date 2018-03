Judge Won't Disturb Jury Verdict On Health Supplement IP

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday denied a bid for a new trial after a jury in January held that a medical company did not infringe the asserted claims of a health supplement patent, holding that the patent’s owner failed to introduce sufficient evidence to disturb the verdict.



U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore rejected Kaneka Corp’s contention that “no reasonable person” could have concluded that Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. did not infringe two limitations included as part of the patent, determining that the patent owner...

To view the full article, register now.