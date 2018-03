Indonesia Will Challenge US Biodiesel Tariffs At WTO

Law360 (February 26, 2018, 1:44 PM EST) -- The Indonesian government will challenge the Trump administration’s newly minted tariffs on its shipments of biodiesel at the World Trade Organization, the country’s trade ministry announced Friday, stressing that the duties run afoul of international rules.



Just days after the U.S. Department of Commerce finalized its anti-dumping duties ranging from 92.52 percent to 276.65 percent on Indonesian shippers, the country’s Ministry of Trade said it would soon begin a WTO challenge of both those tariffs and the countervailing duties Commerce doled out last year.



“The Indonesian...

