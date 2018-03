Manafort Associate Pleads Guilty In Mueller Probe

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 1:37 PM EST) -- Richard Gates, an ex-business associate of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and himself a former member of the campaign, pled guilty Friday to charges brought as a part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



Richard Gates arrives at D.C. federal court on Friday, where he pled guilty to charges brought under Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 presidential election. (Getty) Gates, 45, copped to one count of lying to federal investigators about what...

To view the full article, register now.