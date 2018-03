Judge Nixes BLM's Delay Of Obama Methane Flaring Rule

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 1:11 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday lifted the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s block of an Obama-era rule limiting methane venting and flaring from natural gas wells on public and tribal lands, saying the agency’s rationale isn’t likely to pass muster.



The BLM in December suspended some elements of the 2016 Waste Prevention Rule, such as a requirement to submit a waste-minimization plan to capture a higher percentage of gas, until Jan. 17, 2019. But U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said the California and New Mexico...

