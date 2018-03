Jevic Floats New Plan Settlement To Comply With High Court

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:29 PM EST) -- Bankrupt trucking firm Jevic Holding Corp. filed a modified settlement deal late Thursday in Delaware that it said addresses a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in relation to the structured dismissal of its Chapter 11 case and provides for payments of priority claims asserted by a group of terminated employees.



In the amended settlement proposal, Jevic joined with the official committee of unsecured creditors, parent company Sun Capital Partners and secured lender CIT Group in agreeing to the modified deal that would now set aside more than...

