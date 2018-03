US Squeezes N. Korean Shipping Sector With New Sanctions

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:03 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Friday unveiled a slew of new sanctions aimed at cracking down on North Korea’s shipping industry, flexing its muscle in what the president deemed the “largest ever” sanctions package imposed against the country.



Detailing the administration’s latest maneuver, U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. is looking to go beyond simply barring commercial entry into North Korea and extend its reach to put Pyongyang's biggest freight companies on notice as they traverse shipping lanes on the high seas....

