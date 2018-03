Patent Agent Emails Merit Privilege, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 11:29 AM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday sided with an inventor and upended a trial court's order that he turn over more than 300 emails between himself and his nonattorney patent agent in a dispute over restaurant technology, holding that the communications are privileged under the state's evidence rules.



The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that nonattorney patent agents are "lawyers" for purposes of the attorney-client privilege, in a dispute over the technology underpinning Ziosk, a restaurant tablet used to order food, play games and pay for...

To view the full article, register now.