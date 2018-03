Pepper Hamilton Settles With Philly Union Boss Ex-Client

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:30 PM EST) -- Pepper Hamilton LLP on Thursday agreed to settle accusations that it breached its duty to politically influential Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty, a former client, by taking advantage of confidential information about a criminal investigation he faced to defend the Philadelphia Inquirer in a libel suit.



Dougherty, business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, had sought to hold the firm liable for its use of a sealed affidavit that was accidentally posted onto a public court docket as it defended the Inquirer...

To view the full article, register now.