Feds Look To Nix Challenge To Naturalization Oath's 'God'

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- The federal government pressed a Massachusetts federal court on Thursday to toss a lawsuit in which an atheist French citizen who is seeking U.S. citizenship challenges the inclusion of the phrase “so help me God” in the naturalization oath and asks to have its usage prevented in future ceremonies.



Congress and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services filed a motion to dismiss Olga Paule Perrier-Bilbo’s lawsuit invoking the First and Fifth Amendments of the Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, claiming she has twice had her...

