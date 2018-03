Texas Justices Revive Law Firm's Fight For Fees

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court sided with Alexander Dubose Jefferson & Townsend LLP on Friday and reversed lower court rulings that the law firm had missed the deadline to pursue a portion of sanctions and fees awarded in a lengthy underlying suit over a real estate transaction.



A trial court had held that a turnover order for a sanctions fund was a final order and that the law firm had missed the deadline to appeal it. In September 2016, Texas' Ninth Court of Appeals agreed, holding that the...

