Pentagon Favors 'Targeted' Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
In the document, Defense Secretary James Mattis gives his two cents on the suite of recommendations published last week in the administration’s ongoing probe of the threat that steel and aluminum imports pose to national security, urging President Donald Trump to use caution as he addresses the matter.
“DoD continues to be concerned about...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login