Pentagon Favors 'Targeted' Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has endorsed hitting imports of steel and aluminum with “targeted” tariffs rather than across-the-board enforcement measures, according to a memo released by the Trump administration late Thursday.



In the document, Defense Secretary James Mattis gives his two cents on the suite of recommendations published last week in the administration’s ongoing probe of the threat that steel and aluminum imports pose to national security, urging President Donald Trump to use caution as he addresses the matter.



“DoD continues to be concerned about...

To view the full article, register now.