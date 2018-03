US Steps Into Tricare FCA Suit Against Pharmacy, PE Owner

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- The government has intervened in a False Claims Act suit accusing a Florida compounding pharmacy and its private equity fund owner of running a kickback scheme that induced Tricare to pay more than $68 million for medically unnecessary prescriptions, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.



Diabetic Care Rx LLC, which does business as Patient Care America; its ultimate owner, private equity fund Riordan Lewis & Haden Inc.; and PCA executives Patrick Smith and Matthew Smith paid kickbacks to marketing companies to recruit Tricare beneficiaries to...

To view the full article, register now.