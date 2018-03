2nd Circ. Denies Injunction In Soccer League's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday refused to grant the North American Soccer League a preliminary injunction in its suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over its revoked Division II status, ruling that the league hasn't shown that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its antitrust claim.



In the opinion, the three-judge panel ruled that the district court properly applied a higher standard when denying the preliminary injunction motion and additionally properly found that the league hadn’t proved the existence of a concerted action....

