Immigration Judges Needn’t Warn Of Lack Of Proof: 2nd Circ.

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals is entitled to deference in its determination that federal immigration law is ambiguous as to whether immigration judges are required to give asylum petitioners specific notice when their seemingly credible testimony appears to be uncorroborated with actual evidence, the Second Circuit held Friday.



The appellate court panel agreed with the BIA that the REAL ID Act does not specify whether immigration judges must grant continuances to asylum applicants when their testimony is not accompanied by evidence such as police reports or...

To view the full article, register now.