Atty Interfered With Ex-Law Firm’s Web Rights, Jury Says

Law360, Los Angeles (February 23, 2018, 11:15 PM EST) -- A California federal jury found Friday that an attorney interfered with multiple domain names belonging to securities boutique Trowbridge Sidoti LLP after she claimed ownership following her exit from the firm, but found that her refusal to relinquish just one of the domain names caused harm, awarding only $7,800 in damages.



Trowbridge Sidoti LLP accused Kim Taylor, who previously worked with partners Gene Trowbridge and Jillian Sidoti, of improperly continuing to use the domain name SyndicationLawyers.com after she left the practice to form her own business....

