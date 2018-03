Carriers Accused Of Cashing In On Net Neutrality Rollback

Law360, Washington (February 23, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- AT&T and other wireless carriers have ramped up their practice of blocking promotional text message alerts since the Federal Communications Commission repealed so-called net neutrality rules, in an effort to push paid service packages, communications platform company Twilio told the FCC on Thursday in an ex parte filing.



Twilio, which provides programmable voice and text messaging services for corporations, nonprofits and other entities, said service providers blocked 33 million messages sent from its platform in the fourth quarter of 2017 and surpassed that number in the...

To view the full article, register now.