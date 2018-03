State Dept. Approves $3.2B Patriot Missile Sale To Sweden

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Patriot missiles to Sweden in a deal worth an estimated $3.2 billion, saying the weapons system would help ensure the security of the strategically important country.



The Tuesday announcement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that the sale of the missile systems would support U.S. foreign policy and security objectives in the Baltic region by strengthening the Swedish military and will “not alter the basic military balance in the region.”



“Sweden will use the Patriot...

To view the full article, register now.