Decency Law Shields Google From Defamation Suit: DC Circ.

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 9:48 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit held Friday that an apparel company owner’s $8 million lawsuit against Google over an ex-contractor’s allegedly defamatory blog post was correctly dismissed, saying the Communications Decency Act immunized the tech giant from liability since it published the blog but didn’t create it.



Plaintiff Dawn J. Bennett, the owner of a high-end sports apparel company called DJ Bennett, sought to have the federal appeals court revive her suit after it was tossed by a lower court in June. During oral arguments before a D.C....

