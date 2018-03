In Response To Corruption Report, NCAA Vows Swift Action

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:28 PM EST) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert on Friday said the organization will take steps to address “systematic failures” related to benefits players received from agents and advisers, after a report that additional programs and players were implicated in the corruption investigation being carried out by federal prosecutors.



Emmert issued the response in reaction to a Yahoo Sports story that states that corruption in college basketball is more widespread than was initially believed after Manhattan prosecutors indicted 10 individuals in September. The Yahoo report details a secret recruiting operation...

