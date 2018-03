Unnamed Hastert Accuser May Ask For Closed Courtroom

Law360, Chicago (February 23, 2018, 5:07 PM EST) -- An unidentified man who says former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert sexually abused him may try to close the courtroom to protect his identity during a trial over claims the Illinois Republican failed to pay him promised hush money, his attorney said Friday.



The man suing Hastert in Kendall County, Illinois, circuit court, who is identified only as James Doe, is exploring options to remain anonymous and will probably file a motion to close the courtroom should his case go to trial, his attorney told reporters...

To view the full article, register now.