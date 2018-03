Ex-Stock Promoter Gets 2 Years For Role In $95M Stock Fraud

Law360, New York (February 23, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- A former stock promoter was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Friday for his role in a $95 million global market manipulation conspiracy, following his conviction at trial for aiding a pump-and-dump operation involving worthless penny stocks.



U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano sentenced Songkram Roy Sahachaisere, 48, of Newport Beach, California, to serve 27 months in prison, noting that it was “somewhat off-putting” that Sahachaisere hadn’t accepted full responsibility for his crimes.



“You knew you were participating in a manipulation, and you had...

