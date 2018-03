​​​​​​​Penske Gets Green Light On $3.2M Break, OT Deal

Law360, San Jose (February 23, 2018, 5:18 PM EST) -- A California court judge on Friday granted preliminary approval to a $3.2 million deal to settle claims that Penske Automotive Group Inc. dealerships in the Golden State failed to provide appropriate breaks and overtime pay for some 1,750 employees working on commission.



Prior to Friday’s hearing, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian C. Walsh issued a written tentative decision granting preliminary approval of the class settlement, which he adopted after no one stepped forward to oppose the agreement.



“By the court’s calculation, the average settlement...

