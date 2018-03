Ex-SEC Chair Urges Delay Of Post-IPO Suit Policy Debate

Law360, Washington (February 23, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- Former SEC Chairman Harvey Pitt on Friday urged current Chairman Jay Clayton to put on “the back burners” the idea of allowing companies to bar investors from filing lawsuits after an initial public offering, saying debating the subject would divert the agency’s “limited resources.”



The controversial topic has come to the forefront following a Bloomberg report that the Securities and Exchange Commission was considering allowing companies to block investor lawsuits seeking damages after an IPO, instead forcing those shareholders to settle disputes through arbitration. An increase...

