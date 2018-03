AOL Appraisal Trims Post-$4.4B Merger Share Price By 2.6%

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- AOL Inc. investors who sued for a 28 percent stock price boost in the company’s $50-per-share, $4.4 billion sale to Verizon Communications Inc. in 2015 wound up with less Friday after a Delaware vice chancellor calculated a $48.70-per-share fair value for the deal.



With the decision, however, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III also rejected AOL's arguments that the court should knock the price down by even more, to $44.85, based on the company’s analysis of future cash flows and other factors.



Along the way, the ruling...

