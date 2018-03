Sallyport Sues 'Disgruntled' Former Workers For Defamation

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- Defense contractor Sallyport Global Holdings sued two former employees for defamation in Virginia state court Friday, alleging they had deliberately lied about the company's alleged involvement in a sex trafficking ring, fraud and efforts to conceal information about security breaches as part of its support work at Balad Air Force Base in Iraq.



Robert Cole and Kristie King had deliberately made “false and misleading” statements to The Associated Press regarding the company’s operations at Balad, painting it as a “rogue private contractor," harming its reputation and subjecting...

