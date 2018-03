Justices Urged To Find Railroad Stock Options Not Taxable

Law360, Los Angeles (February 23, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- Railroads and a trade group told the U.S. Supreme Court in three amicus briefs filed on Friday that the court should reverse a Seventh Circuit decision and find $13.3 million in stock options given to railroad employees at subsidiaries of the Canadian National Railway Co. not taxable under a federal railroad statute.



All three briefs argued that stock options are not a form of compensation.



The history surrounding the Railroad Retirement Tax Act shows that the statute's definition of taxable compensation does not apply to stock, Norfolk...

