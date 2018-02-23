What The DOJ Cyber Task Force Can Do

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- On Feb. 20, 2018, the attorney general announced the creation of a Cyber-Digital Task Force within the U.S. Department of Justice. The task force will assess “the many ways that the Department is combatting the global cyber threat, and will also identify how federal law enforcement can more effectively accomplish its mission in this vital and evolving area.” It will draw from numerous components across the department and be managed by a chairman appointed by the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.



Government task forces and blue...

To view the full article, register now.