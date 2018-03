NY Atty, Judge Accused Of Stealing Over $4M From Trusts

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- A judge in upstate New York and an attorney have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $4 million from the family trusts they were responsible for overseeing, the New York state attorney general announced Friday.



Richard J. Sherwood, 57, who is an attorney with an Albany law firm and part-time judge for the town of Guilderland, and Thomas K. Lagan, 59, who is an attorney and former financial adviser, were each charged in a felony complaint filed in Albany City Court with various counts of...

