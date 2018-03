Lawmakers Press DOJ To Hurry Probe Into Daimler Emissions

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- Democratic Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut pressed the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday to quickly look into allegations that Mercedes-Benz manufacturer Daimler AG used software to help its vehicles skirt emissions standards.



The senators sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in light of a recent German newspaper report asserting that Daimler developed and installed software to cheat when its vehicles were tested for compliance with emissions standards like the ones set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, much...

To view the full article, register now.