SF City Atty In Rental Co.’s Pocket With SFO Suit, Turo Says

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- The car-sharing company Turo filed a cross-complaint in state court Thursday, accusing the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office of cowing to pressure from multinational companies like Enterprise Rent-a-Car and of misclassifying Turo as a rental car company in a “revenue grab” for fees from its business at San Francisco International Airport.



Turo Inc.’s cross complaint was filed in response to a California Superior Court lawsuit brought by the city in January. City Attorney Dennis Herrera said the peer-to-peer car-sharing company should pay the airport’s rental car...

