Cabbies Insist NY Officials Can't Dodge Uber, Lyft Rules Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:29 PM EST) -- Long Island taxicab owners told a federal judge Friday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials cannot dodge a federal suit alleging new regulations allowing Uber and Lyft to operate upstate and in the suburbs are unconstitutional, saying the officials don't have immunity.



Nassau & Suffolk Taxi Owners Association Inc. and other Long Island-based, licensed taxicab companies fired back at a motion to dismiss from Cuomo and Theresa L. Egan, executive deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. Their motion sought...

