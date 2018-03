Advertising Co. Wins Removal Of Uber, Lyft Ad Ban In NYC

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:23 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge decided Thursday a company that places advertising in vehicles operated by ride-hailing companies including Uber and Lyft should be able to do so in New York City because the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission was unable to justify its ban on such advertisements.



In granting Vugo Inc.’s summary judgment bid, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams said that if the Taxi and Limousine Commission’s advertising ban was truly meant to improve passenger comfort, as the organization contends, it should apply to all...

